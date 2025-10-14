Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Worst Driving Day Of The Week

Certain days of the week are more dangerous to be on the road than others. Seems like weekends are the worst. Here is when you should just stay home. A…

Rob Tanner
best cities for driving best city for driving driving car on highway, close up of hands on steering wheel
anyaberkut/Getty Images Royalty Free

Certain days of the week are more dangerous to be on the road than others. Seems like weekends are the worst. Here is when you should just stay home.

A new study by Metropolitan Shuttle, a nationwide charter bus service, reveals that drivers are 20% more likely to get into a car crash on Saturdays compared to other days of the week. Other findings:  

-Tuesdays are the safest driving day

- Fridays rank as the second riskiest day for collisions. Sundays follow closely behind as the third worst day for driving

- Most dangerous days of the week for driving based on number of collisions … 

1 Saturday

 2 Friday

 3 Sunday

4 Thursday

 5 Monday

 6 Wednesday

 7 Tuesday

See how well the Tanner in the Morning show did guessing which day was the worst. They weren't very good!

dangerousdriving
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
south carolina halloween decorations
Country 103.7South Carolina Halloween Decorations Spark AlarmsDebbie Nance
a bride and groom have their picture taken on a beach as we learn about the duties of the best man
Country 103.7Wedding Guests Get A Laugh At Embarrassing VowsRob Tanner
Young redhead woman over grey grunge wall holding beer bottle serious face thinking about question, very confused idea, beer rinse concept
Country 103.7What Would You Do Wednesday: To Beer Or Not To BeerRob Tanner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect