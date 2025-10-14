Worst Driving Day Of The Week
Certain days of the week are more dangerous to be on the road than others. Seems like weekends are the worst. Here is when you should just stay home.
A new study by Metropolitan Shuttle, a nationwide charter bus service, reveals that drivers are 20% more likely to get into a car crash on Saturdays compared to other days of the week. Other findings:
-Tuesdays are the safest driving day
- Fridays rank as the second riskiest day for collisions. Sundays follow closely behind as the third worst day for driving
- Most dangerous days of the week for driving based on number of collisions …
1 Saturday
2 Friday
3 Sunday
4 Thursday
5 Monday
6 Wednesday
7 Tuesday
See how well the Tanner in the Morning show did guessing which day was the worst. They weren't very good!