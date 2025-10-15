Kane Brown Sets Up Romantic Anniversary Dinner for Wife in Basketball Court

Kane Brown marked his seventh wedding anniversary with an elaborate surprise for his wife, Katelyn. He transformed a private space — believed to be a basketball court — into an intimate dinner setting filled with white curtains, candles, and rose petals. Katelyn shared the romantic scene on Instagram, revealing a walkway covered in red petals leading to a candlelit table set for two. “I cannot get over the anniversary surprise he just pulled off,” she wrote.

The celebration included a personalized playlist and dinner prepared by chefs. Katelyn was blindfolded as Kane drove her to the surprise location, later revealed to be a driveway where a table, photos, and a custom plaque bearing their name awaited.

Fans praised the heartfelt gesture, calling it one of the couple's sweetest moments.

Kane and Katelyn married in 2018 after meeting at a music industry event nearly a decade ago. Following their first meeting, Kane reached out to Katelyn through social media, sparking a connection that led to their marriage and growing family. They have three children now: Kingsley, Kodi, and Krewe.

Their duet "Thank God" was a big moment for the couple; it reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart and earned 3x Platinum certification. The song also won the 2023 CMT Music Award for Video of the Year and inspired a Lifetime Christmas movie, Thank God: Christmas at Keller Ranch, which the couple executive-produced.

“The song ‘Thank God' is so special to us. We love performing it on stage, and it's incredible how it's connected to so many fans,” Kane and Katelyn Brown said in a statement. “We also really love Christmas and celebrating as a family. So for these two worlds to collide, we couldn't be more excited!”