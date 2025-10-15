World’s Oldest Dad Welcomes Child At 93
The Daily Star says Dr. John Levin, of Melbourne, Australia, is going viral because he has become a father at age 93. In February, his wife gave birth to a son named Gabby. He aims to be around for his son's 21st birthday.
Despite his advanced age, Dr. Levin is considering having another child with his wife through IVF. The couple, who have a 56-year age gap, are determined to expand their family and cherish important milestones together.
Dr Levin, who is Jewish, added that he'd like to be present for his son's bar mitzvah too, where he shared: "It's such an important moment. I want to guide him through it."
Little Gabby makes for Dr Levin's fourth child, with already having had three children from his first marriage.
However, of course, the tot's siblings are much, much older - they're all in their sixties.