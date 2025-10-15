Backstage Country
World’s Oldest Dad Welcomes Child At 93

Rob Tanner
Baby boy with a teddy bear.

Baby boy with a teddy bear.

Getty Images / Liudmila Chernetska

The Daily Star says Dr. John Levin, of Melbourne, Australia, is going viral because he has become a father at age 93. In February, his wife gave birth to a son named Gabby. He aims to be around for his son's 21st birthday.

Despite his advanced age, Dr. Levin is considering having another child with his wife through IVF.  The couple, who have a 56-year age gap, are determined to expand their family and cherish important milestones together. 

Dr Levin, who is Jewish, added that he'd like to be present for his son's bar mitzvah too, where he shared: "It's such an important moment. I want to guide him through it."

Little Gabby makes for Dr Levin's fourth child, with already having had three children from his first marriage.

However, of course, the tot's siblings are much, much older - they're all in their sixties.

Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
