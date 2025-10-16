4-Year-Old Missouri Girl’s Country Performance Catches Lainey Wilson’s Eye

Four-year-old Amelia Wigger from Viburnum, Missouri, has touched hearts all over the United States with her performance of Lainey Wilson's song “Somewhere Over Laredo” at a local Tiny Tot Pageant. Amelia wore pink bell-bottoms, a western-style hat, and western-themed accessories, which seemed to reflect Wilson's style as she sang in front of a crowd for her first time. Amelia performed the song after discovering the artist, and the performance went viral on social media platforms.

Her mother, Averie, shared that Amelia's musical passion started early. “She has been singing since she could hum along to songs at a year old! I swear she can hear a song one time and know the lyrics almost immediately! She knows every song on the Whirlwind album,” her mom said, referring to Wilson's latest project.

“She said she wasn't scared or nervous at all! We were so proud of her courage,” Averie shared. “She chose the song for her pageant, she says Lainey has blonde hair like her and rides horses like her, and she wants to be just like her when she grows up. So we got her the whole outfit to match her! She is BIG Lainey fan!!!”

The viral TikTok video of Amelia's performance has garnered over 100,000 views and attracted the attention of Lainey Wilson herself, who commented, “Superstar!! Killlllllled it sister,” and later reposted the clip to her Instagram story. The gesture left the Wigger family overwhelmed with joy.

“We have been absolutely SO surprised at the outpour of views and likes and positive comments on my tiktok. When Lainey first commented, oh my gosh we all almost cried,” Averie admitted. “And today when she reposted and shared on her socials we have been absolutely shaking with excitement! When I told Millie she said, ‘Mom you mean REAL Lainey Wilson?' It was SO funny! And so surreal.”