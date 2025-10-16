What Would You Do Wednesday: Did She Hit On Me?

In this week's What Would You Do Wednesday, we had a dating dilemma. Was he being hit on or not? Catherine says no way. What would you do with this problem?

I have been dating Lauren for just over a month. On Saturday, we hung out with her friends for the second time. One of Lauren's friends chatted me up while Lauren was in the bathroom. She was extra flirty and shocked me when she said we should get together sometime. Lauren came out of the bathroom right after she said that. I have yet to tell Lauren what her friend said. This has never happened to me before. I have no plans to act on the invite. I also don't want to wreck their friendship. My head is spinning and I'm not sure what to do. Should I tell Lauren or not?