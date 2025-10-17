Top 10 Types of Horrible Bosses
You think you have a bad boss? We are lucky to have some really good bosses, but theses top 10 types of horrible bosses pretty much cover it. Kick Resume…
You think you have a bad boss? We are lucky to have some really good bosses, but theses top 10 types of horrible bosses pretty much cover it.
Kick Resume surveyed over 1,000 professionals about their bosses. The site says, "We’ve all had that boss. The one who makes every day feel like a test of patience, where you’re constantly walking on eggshells, unsure of what mood they’ll be in next. Toxic leadership is more common than we’d like to admit, and its effects on employees can be far-reaching."
Do you have one of these leaders?
According to a survey by Kickresume
1. The Royal Highness
2. The Mood Swinger
3. The Insecure Boss
4. Big Brother (The Micromanager)
5. The Favoritist
6. The Thief
7. The Gossip
8. The Control Freak
9. The Passive-Aggressive Boss
10. The Blamer