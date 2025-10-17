Backstage Country
Top 10 Types of Horrible Bosses

Rob Tanner
2 Easy Ways You Can Get People To Listen
You think you have a bad boss? We are lucky to have some really good bosses, but theses top 10 types of horrible bosses pretty much cover it.

Kick Resume surveyed over 1,000 professionals about their bosses. The site says, "We’ve all had that boss. The one who makes every day feel like a test of patience, where you’re constantly walking on eggshells, unsure of what mood they’ll be in next. Toxic leadership is more common than we’d like to admit, and its effects on employees can be far-reaching."

Do you have one of these leaders?

According to a survey by Kickresume

1. The Royal Highness

2. The Mood Swinger

3. The Insecure Boss

4. Big Brother (The Micromanager)

5. The Favoritist

6. The Thief

7. The Gossip

8. The Control Freak

9. The Passive-Aggressive Boss

10. The Blamer

Rob Tanner
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
