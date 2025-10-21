Backstage Country
Ohio Has A Haunted House Restaurant

If you like your dining out to be a scary experience, the Buckeye State has a great place for you. WKYC says the Haunted House Restaurant, in Cleveland Heights, Ohio,…

Customers enjoy spooky decor and themed meals.  Servers dress as horror movie characters like Michael Myers, Jigsaw, and Freddy Krueger.  The menu items are inspired by scary movies and scary characters.

Dish names include Pennywise, Scooby Snacks, Nightmare on Elm Street Corn, Chucky Rolls, the Texas Chainsaw Burger, and Jerk Silence of the Lambs.

Usually, the scariest thing you can find in a restaurant is a bug or hair in your food. Well, of course, I'm not sure what some kitchens look like. Enjoy your frightening food, and maybe you will get a nice treat when you leave, or a trick!

