Carrie Underwood Marks 20 Years of ‘Jesus, Take the Wheel’ With Heartfelt Tribute and Global Reflections

Carrie Underwood is marking the 20th anniversary of the song that launched her career: "Jesus, Take The Wheel." Originally released in October 2005 as part of her debut album, Some Hearts, the song represented Underwood's jump from American Idol winner to country superstar and is one of the most iconic and inspirational songs of modern country music.

Underwood celebrated on Instagram with a touching note of gratitude for the songwriters and all the ways the song has affected her life. “This song changed my life and has meant so much to me over the years. I'm truly blessed to be able to continue singing this beautiful song,” Underwood wrote. She also thanked songwriters Brett James, Hillary Lindsey, and Gordie Sampson, and producer Mark Bright for their roles in shaping a song that continues to resonate two decades later.

Since its first release, “Jesus, Take the Wheel” has become a cultural phenomenon. The phrase, “Jesus, take the wheel,” has moved outside of music and entered everyday vernacular to symbolize surrender and faith in moments of distress or uncertainty. The song spent six weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, garnered Underwood two GRAMMY Awards, and secured her position as one of the most ferociously powerful females in country music.

Co-writer Brett James reflected on its enduring power and unexpected origins. “We didn't know who Carrie Underwood was,” Brett James shared on a podcast interview. “We were just trying to write something we thought was a good song that day. Once in a while, you write a song that becomes bigger than all of you — and that song is one of those.”

James said he had performed “Jesus, Take the Wheel” on five continents, meeting fans who told him how the song had helped them through tragedy and loss. “Every time I play it, someone comes up and says, ‘I had a similar story in my life… I needed to hear that at that time,” he said.