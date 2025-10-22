Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

College Application Week And What You Need To Know

College application week arrived in North Carolina. And there’s important information if you are a high school senior or parent of a senior. This is a great opportunity for students…

Debbie Nance
college application week
(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

College application week arrived in North Carolina. And there's important information if you are a high school senior or parent of a senior. This is a great opportunity for students looking to apply for college. This year, there's an even bigger incentive.

College Application Week

According to North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, College Application Week runs from October 20 through 26 this year. And high school seniors can apply to dozens of colleges during this special time without paying an application fee. But here's the perk this year.

If you are a senior with a weighted GPA of 2.8 or higher and meet NC College Connect requirements, you're automatically admitted to a group of select NC colleges and Universities. According to the release, those students who meet the requirements can see the list of select schools in their CFNC portal at NCCollegeConnect.org. After completing the required form students are able to claim their spot as part of College Application Week.

Some 70,000 students meet the requirements this year. And, if you aren't sure which college you wish to enroll in now, just claim your spot and and decide at a later date.

Eligibility Requirements

Eligibility requirements for the program include:

*weighted GPA

* graduation requirements met (fourth level math course)

* UNC system minimum requirements met

* maintain safety eligibility

* private college course requirements available on the NC College Connect website

I remember when my son applied for college back in 2019. Depending on how many you choose, the application fees can add up. Back then I think they were anywhere from $50 to $75 each. We knew students who applied for quite a few, racking up hundreds of dollars in fees. We didn't do that! My son applied to the school of his choice and called it a day. I'm thankful he only wanted one.

Bottom line, take advantage of College Application Week! It's well worth it. I believe it will be the first of many wise decisions you'll make!

college application weekNorth Carolina
Debbie NanceEditor
Debbie Nance is the afternoon co-host along with her husband on "The Charlie and Debbie Show" at WSOC, Country 1037 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She has been with the station for 18 years. Debbie is a CMA Award winner for Radio Personality of the Year. And, she has worked in radio for 40 years. Before her current afternoon position, Debbie spent more than a decade as co-host on morning shows in several markets across the Southeast. As a content creator for Country 1037, Debbie writes articles about food, new restaurants in the Carolinas and travel experiences.
Related Stories
Halloween is that special time of year when everyone gets to be somebody else for at least a day (or two).
Human InterestPeople Love Vising This North Carolina Spot for HalloweenAnne Erickson
McDonald’s Halloween Boo Bucket Collection Returns With 2 New Designs
Human InterestMcDonald’s Halloween Boo Bucket Collection Returns With 2 New Designs
Apple Holds Product Launch Event At New Campus In Cupertino
Human InterestIPhone Changing Colors And Chocolate Might Not Be ChocolateRob Tanner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect