College Application Week And What You Need To Know

College application week arrived in North Carolina. And there's important information if you are a high school senior or parent of a senior. This is a great opportunity for students looking to apply for college. This year, there's an even bigger incentive.

College Application Week

According to North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, College Application Week runs from October 20 through 26 this year. And high school seniors can apply to dozens of colleges during this special time without paying an application fee. But here's the perk this year.

If you are a senior with a weighted GPA of 2.8 or higher and meet NC College Connect requirements, you're automatically admitted to a group of select NC colleges and Universities. According to the release, those students who meet the requirements can see the list of select schools in their CFNC portal at NCCollegeConnect.org. After completing the required form students are able to claim their spot as part of College Application Week.

Some 70,000 students meet the requirements this year. And, if you aren't sure which college you wish to enroll in now, just claim your spot and and decide at a later date.

Eligibility Requirements

Eligibility requirements for the program include:

*weighted GPA

* graduation requirements met (fourth level math course)

* UNC system minimum requirements met

* maintain safety eligibility

* private college course requirements available on the NC College Connect website

I remember when my son applied for college back in 2019. Depending on how many you choose, the application fees can add up. Back then I think they were anywhere from $50 to $75 each. We knew students who applied for quite a few, racking up hundreds of dollars in fees. We didn't do that! My son applied to the school of his choice and called it a day. I'm thankful he only wanted one.