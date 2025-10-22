IPhone Changing Colors And Chocolate Might Not Be Chocolate

Backstage Country
Beware, your iPhone might not stay the color you bought. Also, if you love chocolate, it might not be real chocolate.

The Daily Mail says Apple's iPhone 17 Pro in 'Cosmic Orange' is turning bright pink. Photos and videos show the unexpected discoloration. Experts say oxidation is causing the color change. Users are advised to protect the phone with a case to prevent further damage. Unless you like an ever-changing color palette for your phone.

The Daily Mail also says chocolate manufacturers are using cheaper ingredients in their products due to soaring cocoa prices. Some candy now has to be labeled "chocolate-flavored" because of drastic cost-cutting measures. Extreme weather in Ghana and the Ivory Coast has led to poor cocoa harvests. Climate change is exacerbating the situation. 

If you want real chocolate, make sure and check the labels.

