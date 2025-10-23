Backstage Country
Charlotte Hornets Coach Charles Lee Talks Basketball And Country Music

Charlotte Hornets coach Charles Lee talked with the Tanner in the Morning show before the home opener. This year's team could make a run to the playoffs and more.

Rob Tanner
Charlotte Hornets Welcome New Vice President To The Team

Charlotte Hornets Welcome New Vice President To The Team (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Charlotte Hornets coach Charles Lee talked with the Tanner in the Morning show before the home opener. This year's team could make a run to the playoffs and more.

Coach Lee has been on the coaching staff of two NBA champions, and he told us what makes those teams special and how he is bringing that to our Hornets.

We also found out that the coach is a BIG country music fan. So we decided to quiz him a little, and he passed with ease! Find out who some of the favorite country music stars of Charlotte Hornets coach Charles Lee are, and more.

