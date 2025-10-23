Charlotte’s Stars & Guitars Artist: Julia Cole

We're so excited to announce Julia Cole will be joining us for 2025 Stars & Guitars! Julia will be there, Thursday, November 13, at Ovens Auditorium for the show! Get your tickets ASAP!

Meet Julia Cole

Texas native, Julia Cole, encourages empowering self-worth to her growing #ColeTeam community. As an independent artist who has NEVER signed a record deal, Cole has amassed 500,000,000+ streams and has over 2.5 million followers.

Julia is the middle sister in a sporty family of three girls that her parents lovingly coined the #Coleteam. A sister is the person you both CRY and CELEBRATE with, and Julia is proud to say her #Coleteam fanbase has become extendend family and formed a SISTERHOOD of love, support, healing, and friendship. Julia's late Grandpa, Poppy, was the original music lover in the family. You can always spot fabrics from Poppy's old westernwear shirts sewn into Cole’s stage wardrobe and guitar strap.

Julia’s musical style blends authentic country storytelling with a soulful vocal. Julia got her start performing the Star-Spangled Banner before her own high-school volleyball games, and was soon performing for NFL, MLB, MLS, NASCAR, and ESPN events before crowds of 75,000. She’s since toured globally in 10+ countries opening for acts like Dan + Shay, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley, and more. Julia brings her love for music and sports full-circle by advocating for women's athletics.