Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Charlotte’s Stars & Guitars Artist: Julia Cole

Julia will be there, Thursday, November 13, at Ovens Auditorium for the show! Get your tickets ASAP!

Beasley Media Group Editoral
julia cole stars & guitars

We're so excited to announce Julia Cole will be joining us for 2025 Stars & Guitars! Julia will be there, Thursday, November 13, at Ovens Auditorium for the show! Get your tickets ASAP!

Meet Julia Cole

Texas native, Julia Cole, encourages empowering self-worth to her growing #ColeTeam community. As an independent artist who has NEVER signed a record deal, Cole has amassed 500,000,000+ streams and has over 2.5 million followers.

Loading TikTok...

Julia is the middle sister in a sporty family of three girls that her parents lovingly coined the #Coleteam. A sister is the person you both CRY and CELEBRATE with, and Julia is proud to say her #Coleteam fanbase has become extendend family and formed a SISTERHOOD of love, support, healing, and friendship. Julia's late Grandpa, Poppy, was the original music lover in the family. You can always spot fabrics from Poppy's old westernwear shirts sewn into Cole’s stage wardrobe and guitar strap.

Julia’s musical style blends authentic country storytelling with a soulful vocal. Julia got her start performing the Star-Spangled Banner before her own high-school volleyball games, and was soon performing for NFL, MLB, MLS, NASCAR, and ESPN events before crowds of 75,000. She’s since toured globally in 10+ countries opening for acts like Dan + Shay, Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Carrie Underwood, Kenny Chesney, Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley, and more. Julia brings her love for music and sports full-circle by advocating for women's athletics.

Check Julia out on all of her social media!

INSTAGRAM

TIKTOK

YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Julia ColeStars & Guitars
Beasley Media Group EditoralEditor
Related Stories
Parker McCollum performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium
MusicParker McCollum Wraps Up 2025 Tour Leg, Thanks His Fans for SupportYvette Dela Cruz
Martina McBride speaks onstage for the 23rd Annual Americana Honors & Awards at Ryman Auditorium
MusicMartina McBride Speaks Up About How AI and Deepfakes Can Be Damaging to a Young Artist’s CareerYvette Dela Cruz
Eric Church performs during the 2025 Mack, Jack & McConaughey Gala at ACL Live
MusicYou’ll Never Believe Eric Church’s All-Time Favorite Halloween CostumeYvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect