Parker McCollum Wraps Up 2025 Tour Leg, Thanks His Fans for Support

The curtains came down on Parker McCollum’s 2025 tour. After months of hitting arenas, outdoor stages, and other concert venues, he capped the tour by tipping his hat to the real stars of the show: the fans.

The “To Be Loved by You” singer posted on Instagram and looked back on what he calls the “fastest year of my life.”

Parker McCollum: “I’ll See You All in 2026!”

McCollum posted a series of photos on his Instagram account including backstage and on-stage pictures. He captioned the post with “2025 Tour is over. Fastest year of my life. First year on the road as a dad. Released my 5th studio album. Played arenas across the country. Had some nights I wasn’t my best. Had a bunch of nights that I’m not sure my feet ever touched the floor. (Floaters as I call them. When everything is just clicking from start to finish).”

He continued and thanked the fans for “showing up and singing these songs back to us. Thank you for buying merch, waiting in line, making signs, bringing me Zyns, writing me letters, waving back to me from the crowd.”

McCollum also expressed his gratitude for being able to do what he loves to do with the people he loves to do it with. He concluded, “This year was nothing short of magical and none of it is possible without all of you. I’m headed to the ranch to enjoy this deer season to the fullest extent. I’ll see you all in 2026! Mad love!”

McCollum deserves all the rest he can get since he will be embarking on another tour early next year. If you weren't able to see him perform live this year, check out his 2026 tour dates and venues below.

January 23, 2026: Don Haskins Center, El Paso, TX

Don Haskins Center, El Paso, TX January 24, 2026: Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, AZ

Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, AZ January 29, 2026: Bert Ogden Arena, Edinburg, TX

Bert Ogden Arena, Edinburg, TX January 30, 2026: Hillard Center Arena, Corpus Christi, TX

Hillard Center Arena, Corpus Christi, TX January 31, 2026: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX February 5, 2026: SJB Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, MS

SJB Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, MS February 6, 2026: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY February 7, 2026: Salem Civic Center, Salem, VA

Salem Civic Center, Salem, VA February 12, 2026: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, NC

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, NC February 13, 2026: Neville Arena, Auburn, AL

Neville Arena, Auburn, AL February 14, 2026: Enmarket Arena, Savannah, GA

Enmarket Arena, Savannah, GA March 26, 2026: Hertz Arena, Estero, FL

Hertz Arena, Estero, FL March 27, 2026: St. Augustine Amphitheater, St. Augustine, FL

St. Augustine Amphitheater, St. Augustine, FL March 28, 2026: St. Augustine Amphitheater, St. Augustine, FL