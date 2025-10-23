This Day in Country History: October 23

Oct. 23 was a significant day for the country music industry. From Blake Shelton to Luke Bryan, several artists received awards and honors and participated in benefit shows on this day. Continue reading to learn more about this day in country music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Big honors and inductions to major organizations happened on Oct. 23, including:

Blake Shelton became a member of the Grand Ole Opry with an induction ceremony hosted by Trace Adkins. Shelton first performed at this hallowed venue on May 5, 2001, and has become a country music superstar. 2017: The annual Nashville Songwriters Association International Hall of Fame Inductions and Awards ceremony was held, hosting several big winners. Luke Bryan won Artist/Songwriter of the Year, and songwriters Jim McBride, Tim Nichols, and Dwayne Blackwell were inducted into the NSAI Hall of Fame.

Cultural Milestones

These benefit shows helped raise money for charities and were held on Oct. 23:

Jason Aldean, Maren Morris, and Big & Rich performed at a benefit and tribute show, Onsite Foundation's Annual INSPIRE event, for the victims of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, that happened on Oct. 1, 2017. Aldean's performance at the show honored Brian O'Connell for his ongoing victim support. 2021: Dierks Bentley headlined the annual Cattle Baron's Ball benefit that raises money and awareness for the American Cancer Society. This gala was held at Gilley's Dallas, in Dallas, Texas.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These notable performances occurred on this day:

The Grand Ole Opry celebrated Minnie Pearl on what would've been her 100th birthday, donating part of the ticket sales' proceeds to the Minnie Pearl Cancer Foundation. Pearl was instrumental in bringing comedy to the Grand Ole Opry and was a beloved figure for over 50 years. 2022: Jason Aldean, Granger Smith, and Clay Walker headlined the final day of Country Thunder Florida in Kissimmee, Florida. Lainey Wilson, John Morgan, and Earl Dibbles Jr. also performed.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Two major deaths happened on Oct. 23, including:

Maybelle Carter, also known as "Mother" Maybelle Carter and a founding member of the Carter Family, died in Nashville at the age of 69. One of her daughters, June Carter, eventually married Johnny Cash and became June Carter Cash, proving to be instrumental in Cash's later career. 2020: The legendary singer/songwriter Jerry Jeff Walker died from throat cancer at the age of 78. Walker was best known for hits such as "Mr. Bojangles," "Sangria Wine," and "Jaded Lover." Musicians such as Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, and Michael Martin Murphy embraced Walker's outlaw country music style, which many artists still follow today.