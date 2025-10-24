Brooks & Dunn Warn Fans About AI ‘Beast’ Behind Epidemic of Misinformation

Brooks & Dunn have issued a strong warning to fans about the growing dangers of AI-generated misinformation. Posting a statement on their Instagram page, Brooks & Dunn explained how AI often tricked fans into believing a new album or tour was on the way. “The internet's gotten pretty wild lately. Seems like ‘AI' can make anybody say or do just about anything these days. We've seen fake tour announcements, fake albums, fake hospital stories, even fake movies and documentaries.”

Having to constantly battle AI with the truth, Brooks & Dunn considered the new wave of AI an epidemic. “There is an epidemic of misinformation being distributed to countless sites across the internet. We're working non-stop to eliminate the problem, but the sheer volume is overwhelming. Unfortunately, we can't control it all.”

While Brooks & Dunn did their best to fight the false claims and rumors, they urged fans to stay vigilant. “Welcome to the era of ungoverned, AI-generated falsehoods. If you see something with our name or face on it that didn't come straight from our verified official accounts, don't fall for it.”

Outside of calling AI the “Machine,” Brooks & Dunn added another name for the technology in the captions, writing, “AI… ‘The beast is outta the cage' ….can't believe what you read, can't believe what you see!”