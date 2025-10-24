What Your Halloween Costume Say about Your Personality

If you get dressed up on Halloween, according to findings by Psychology Today, it says a lot about you. Which one are you?

If you dress as a vampire, witch, zombie, or ghost … you love suspense and mystery

If you dress as a Disney princess ... you are sweet and graceful

If you dress as a superhero ... you have strength and courage

If you dress as a character from movie or TV show .. you are trendy and have charisma

If you dress as a Corpse Bride .. you are intimidating and a hopeless romantic

If you dress as a K Pop Demon Hunter or a character from Wicked or Squid Game .. you keep up with what's popular

If you dress as an animated character .. you love to laugh and have a playful side

If you dress as a fairy or dragon … you are imaginative, creative and independent

If you dress in a DIY costumes .. you are confidence, resourceful, and take pride in self-expression

If you dress as part of a croup costume .. you have an appreciation for community and togetherness.

If you dress in a sexy costume .. you are daring