What Your Halloween Costume Say about Your Personality
If you get dressed up on Halloween, according to findings by Psychology Today, it says a lot about you. Which one are you?
If you dress as a vampire, witch, zombie, or ghost … you love suspense and mystery
If you dress as a Disney princess ... you are sweet and graceful
If you dress as a superhero ... you have strength and courage
If you dress as a character from movie or TV show .. you are trendy and have charisma
If you dress as a Corpse Bride .. you are intimidating and a hopeless romantic
If you dress as a K Pop Demon Hunter or a character from Wicked or Squid Game .. you keep up with what's popular
If you dress as an animated character .. you love to laugh and have a playful side
If you dress as a fairy or dragon … you are imaginative, creative and independent
If you dress in a DIY costumes .. you are confidence, resourceful, and take pride in self-expression
If you dress as part of a croup costume .. you have an appreciation for community and togetherness.
If you dress in a sexy costume .. you are daring
I usually wear a white trash bag and go as "white trash."