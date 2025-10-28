Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Garth Brooks Turns Guitar Malfunction into Heartfelt Moment at 2025 F1 U.S. Grand Prix in Austin

Garth Brooks turned a technical mishap into one of the most memorable moments of the 2025 F1 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. Performing for a crowd of more…

Jennifer Eggleston
Garth Brooks performs with Luke Combs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California.
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Garth Brooks turned a technical mishap into one of the most memorable moments of the 2025 F1 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. Performing for a crowd of more than 100,000 fans, the Hall of Fame musician's guitar malfunctioned early in the show — but rather than stopping the performance, he transformed it into a moment of connection that perfectly embodied the spirit of country music.

"I told the crowd, on this ship, if you don't work, you get off the ride. My guitar wasn't working. I saw the child on his parent's shoulders and just handed it to someone in the crowd who handed it back to someone who in turn handed it back to someone else. I watched the guitar travel on top of the crowd until it reached the young boy." Brooks boasted.

The Hall of Fame musician wove tales between songs, creating authentic connections with his audience. About the guitar incident, Brooks said, "THAT story defines the country music audience. That story describes Texas."

Loading TikTok...

The guitar's trip through the audience soon went viral on social media, capturing the connection between Brooks, his fans, and Texas. The guitar represented the giving nature and collective energy that embody the spirit of the country music family.

Throughout the 90-minute set, Brooks delivered hit after hit, including "Friends In Low Places" and "The Dance," keeping the massive audience singing along under the Texas night sky.

After the show, fans flooded social platforms with praise. One described the event as "90-plus minutes of karaoke" with thousands of people. Another wrote, "If you haven't seen Garth live, he's incredible. A pure entertainer." A third added, "It was amazing! So happy we got to be a part of this event."

This show in Austin was Brooks' only concert of 2025, which elevated its importance. Despite the heat, though, the crowd's energy was unwavering, and it became another historic evening in a remarkable career.

Garth BrooksGrand Prix
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Taylor Swift accepts the Video of the Year award (Presented by Burger King) for "Fortnight" on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
MusicTaylor Swift, David Byrne Among Top Picks for 2026 Songwriters Hall of FameJennifer Eggleston
Drake White performs onstage at The 9th Annual CMA Foundation Music Teachers of Excellence Ceremony at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on September 10, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicDrake White Cancels Albany Show After Early-Morning Tour Bus Crash, Everyone SafeJennifer Eggleston
Vincent Mason performs during the Two Step Inn Music Festival at San Gabriel Park on April 06, 2025 in Georgetown, Texas.
MusicVincent Mason Announces 2026 Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Following Debut Album ReleaseJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect