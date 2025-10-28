Sloppy Mac O Lanterns Are Sure To Please Trick Or Treaters

It's time for the annual candy grab known as Halloween. But to make sure your trick-or-treaters don't survive on candy alone, serve up some Sloppy Mac O Lanterns before they hit the streets! The ghoulish appearance and hearty combo of mac and cheese with Sloppy Joes make this one a crowd pleaser.

I have always loved Halloween. And I'm a sucker for taking a theme as far as it can go. When our son was a little trick-or-treater, we would gather up the kids in the neighborhood before they hit the candy trail and feed them a fun meal. Sometimes we made Mummy Dogs...hot dogs wrapped in crescent dough and decorated with mustard faces. Other times it was Taco Soup. But one of my faves is Sloppy Mac O Lanterns.

What Are Sloppy Mac O Lanterns

I first saw Trisha Yearwood make a version of this on her cooking show. But I don't believe she called them Sloppy Mac O Lanterns. When I decided to play with the recipe, the name just spoke to me. And the kids think it's fun. Plus, what kid doesn't love Mac and Cheese and Sloppy Joes? They're served in ghouish orange peppers with cut out faces to resemble Jack O Lanterns!

So, admittedly, the kids may not love the peppers. But, they'll love the appearance and the filling is delicious. Feel free to use any recipe for Mac and Cheese and Sloppy Joes. Or you could just take the short cut and buy pre-made Mac. We've also just cooked the noodles and added to the Sloppy Joe then topped with cheese to melt. Get creative and enjoy!

For inspiration I've linked my recipe, provided a recipe card and an easy to follow video tutorial for your own Sloppy Mac O Lanterns. Happy Halloween!