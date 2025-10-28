Vincent Mason Announces 2026 Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Following Debut Album Release

Vincent Mason is gearing up for a very exciting moment in his career with the announcement of his 2026 Monster Energy Outbreak Tour, which will be scheduled not long after the Nov. 7 release of his first album, There I Go, through Interscope, MCA Nashville, and Music Soup. Enthusiasm for his project has already been building from his unique Southern-style storytelling mixed with contemporary country-pop sensibilities.

The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour will happen in partnership with Monster Energy and kick off early in 2026 between January and May across major cities in the U.S., with stops in Kansas City, Dallas, Nashville, New York, Boston, and others. Fans can expect live renditions of new material alongside chart-topping favorites. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. local time through Mason's official website, with additional stops to be announced soon.

"Little Miss,” Mason's new single co-written with Chase McDaniel, Ryan Beaver, and Jared Keim, is the final release leading up to his debut album. The song is about falling in love at first sight and describes a confident, magnetic woman who steals the focus.

The singer-songwriter has established himself as one of the most rapidly rising stars in country music, with more than 360 million career streams. His debut single, "Hell Is A Dancefloor," has already surpassed 150 million streams and has been certified RIAA Gold. The two following singles, "Wish You Well" and "Damned If I Do," each have more than 20 million streams.

Mason's live experience is equally impressive, having performed at major festivals including Stagecoach and Rock the South, and served as a supporting act for country heavyweights Riley Green, Parker McCollum, Jordan Davis, and Luke Bryan. He also made his television debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show, performing "Hell Is A Dance Floor" and previewing what's to come from his new era of music.