Abandoned Malls Give Off Spooky Vibes

'Tis the season for all things spooky, and I'm a sucker for a haunted house. But I ran across a social media post this week about abandoned malls, which hit on a whole other creepy level. I'm fascinated by what has happened to an institution that used to be a staple of our childhood. It's nostalgic and sad at the same time.

Our Look Back At Abandoned Malls

So this post about abandoned malls that popped up on my feed involved a tour of a place you might be familiar with. It once was Oak Hollow Mall in High Point, North Carolina. Apparently it opened in 1995 as one of the largest shopping centers in the country. Of course like so many malls it was home to staple anchor stores including Belk and JC Penney. And it was a popular hang out for teens and famiies.

However, as is the case with so many abandoned malls, this one started to notice a drop in visitors. It's something we've brought on ourselves with the emergence of the digital world. More and more folks started shopping online. I mean, why not? It's certainly easier to click a button from the comfort of your couch than to fight crowds, find parking, etc. But, it's been the death of the traditional brick and mortar mall.

Many of these abandoned malls that once upon a time were thriving spots for Christmas shopping, possibly even first dates in the food court to places to catch the latest blockbuster movie are now empty tombs. Only the memories remain.

Reminiscing

It was a much simpler time back then. Our parents could drop us off at the mall to hang out with our friends for the day. And we didn't get into trouble. We weren't looking for that. We were armed only with a few bucks in our pockets from babysitting and chores. And perhaps we were on the hunt for our favorite new record/tape/CD, depending on your age, or a cool tee shirt and latest fashion trends.

It's where we socialized and maybe even flirted with the cute boy from school. We stayed in groups and looked out for each other. But, honestly, it wasn't a place I remember police having to be called to. It was an innocent place and time we've lost.

So when I saw the post about abandoned malls and the tour of Oak Hollow, all I could think of was how many happy memories took place there. How many moms and dads were thrilled to find the perfect gift for their child there? How many nervous grooms-to-be pondered forever over that ring at the jewelry store that was sure to make her say, 'Yes!'? Perhaps it's the place we were introduced to Santa!

I digress. In the video I saw, the OP finds a way into the abandoned malls through a type of basement entrance. He finds what looks like a haunted house set up. There's lots of mold, deteriorating ceilings, empty stores and what they describe as an 'apocalyptic' feel. It does look like something from The Walking Dead. They stumbled into the security office, which looked relatively untouched.

But then, out of nowhere they come across the storage room for all the mall's Christmas decorations. They were in tip top shape. Although it was a bit unsettling seeing rows and rows of huge nutcrackers lined up staring, just waiting for their moment to show off.