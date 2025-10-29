Tucker Wetmore Announces First Headlining Run With 2026 ‘Brunette World Tour’

Tucker Wetmore is gearing up to take center stage like never before — announcing his first headlining tour, The Brunette World Tour, beginning February 2026 and winding through major U.S. cities and across the U.K. and Europe. The 22-stop trek will feature openers Dasha, Carter Faith, and Jacob Hackworth. It will include key cities such as Boston, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Copenhagen, Stockholm, and London, with the final show set for Apr. 28, 2026.

Wetmore recently wrapped his run supporting Thomas Rhett and plans to close out 2025 with a handful of headline dates before embarking on the 2026 tour. On Oct. 25, his concert in Round Rock, Texas, was canceled due to severe weather and rain-soaked grounds. Instead of just exiting, Wetmore stayed on-site, helping fans push trucks out of muddy ruts and posing for autographs and photos — actions that earned him appreciation from both fans and fellow artists.

He's also been recognized by the industry, earning a nomination for the 2025 Country Music Association (CMA) New Artist of the Year award. Amid the announcement of his touring plans, Wetmore stated:

“I've been lucky to play these songs for fans all over the country in the past year and a half, but getting to headline my own tour — and take it to fans in the UK and Europe for the first time — is something I've dreamed about for a long time,” shares Wetmore. “I'm bringing some of my favorite people out on the road with me, and you can bet we're going to make it a party every night.”