What Would You Do Wednesday He Spends Too Much

Every Wednesday, the Tanner in the Morning show tackles a relationship problem. Or I should say our listeners do. This one hit kind of close to home for one of us. Here is the situation. We get the answers to this problem.

"I love my fiancé, but his wallet might be allergic to responsibility. Every payday, he splurges on the latest gadgets, sneakers, and gaming gear and then magically forgets about rent and bills. Guess who ends up covering the shortfall? Yep, me. He swears he’ll change, but nothing does. We’re planning a wedding, but I’m starting to wonder whether I should be planning an exit strategy instead? I’m starting to feel more like his bank than his bride-to-be. Am I being petty, or is this a big red flag? Your thoughts?"