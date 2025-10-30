Backstage Country
What Would You Do Wednesday He Spends Too Much

Every Wednesday, the Tanner in the Morning show tackles a relationship problem. Or I should say our listeners do. This one hit kind of close to home for one of us.

Rob Tanner
Every Wednesday, the Tanner in the Morning show tackles a relationship problem. Or I should say our listeners do. This one hit kind of close to home for one of us. Here is the situation. We get the answers to this problem.

"I love my fiancé, but his wallet might be allergic to responsibility. Every payday, he splurges on the latest gadgets, sneakers, and gaming gear and then magically forgets about rent and bills. Guess who ends up covering the shortfall? Yep, me. He swears he’ll change, but nothing does. We’re planning a wedding, but I’m starting to wonder whether I should be planning an exit strategy instead? I’m starting to feel more like his bank than his bride-to-be. Am I being petty, or is this a big red flag? Your thoughts?"

Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
