Monkey Gets Loose Inside Spirit Halloween Store
To be honest, I wish I were there to see this happen. Monkeys can cause chaos. That is what makes it so fun.
NBC says a pet monkey recently went wild at a Spirit Halloween store in Plano, Texas. The monkey escaped from its owner and started swinging from the rafters. He then started climbing on store fixtures. The police eventually coaxed the monkey down with a cookie. It was wearing a diaper and did not go to the bathroom on anyone. The monkey took off because it was scared by an animatronic decoration.
So if you ever have to get a pet monkey under control, just make sure you have a cookie. Not a banana.
