Little Big Town Releases Six-Song Covers EP ‘Scattered, Smothered and Covered’

Little Big Town has released a six-song covers EP titled Scattered, Smothered and Covered, now available on all streaming platforms via MCA Nashville. The project, inspired by the Waffle House hash browns order that shares its name, celebrates the group's signature harmonies and creative approach to familiar songs.

The EP is anchored by a lush, reimagined cover of Oasis's “Wonderwall,” which highlights the quartet's unique vocal blended harmonies and knack for reinventing rock and pop classics into deep, heartfelt, soulful country interpretations. The album continues with thoughtful versions of Todd Rundgren's "Hello, It's Me," showing Little Big Town's knack for blending nostalgia and new.

Collaborations play a key role in the collection. Sugarland appears on two songs — Phil Collins' “Take Me Home” and “Life in a Northern Town,” the latter revisiting a fan-favorite moment from their 2008 CMA-nominated performance and their 2024 joint tour. These partnerships add depth and continuity to the band's collaborative narrative.

The group's take on "Wichita Lineman," featuring songwriter Jimmy Webb, as well as "Rocket Man," showcases rock-pop-country elements alongside their trademark harmonies, layered storytelling, and versatility that have characterized Little Big Town's career. The band considers the EP a celebration of songwriters who have left a mark across genres and decades.

The phased eras and styles of Scattered, Smothered, and Covered bridges set the stage for a moment of aesthetic homage and re-imagination. Through revitalizing and expanding their past Scattered, Smothered, and Covered video series, Little Big Town is able to construct a cohesive project that celebrates musical history as part and parcel of their curatorial role in cross-genre collaboration.