Charles Kelley Releases ‘Steal Your Heart’ Single, Preps Lady A Holiday Tour

Charles Kelley continues a prolific year of releases with his latest single, "Steal Your Heart," an 80s-inspired track arriving just months after his June solo album, Songs for a New Moon, and the top-10 adult contemporary hit "Can't Lose You." The new single, which also has a YouTube music video that captures the excitement of falling in love for the first time, has a romantic, nighttime feel to the song. Lyrics remind us of the experience of falling in love with someone under the lights of the city, fulfilling Kelley's evolving creative flow.

Ahead of "Steal Your Heart," the Outliers Remix of "Can't Lose You" debuted in October, introducing fans to Kelley's growing pop-infused aesthetic. Both releases showcase his explorations of sampled synthesis and warm melodies through emotionally charged songwriting and production.

Kelley notes that this period of spontaneous creativity has reinvigorated his process. "I'm honestly having such a great time creating and chasing this creative muse," said Kelley. "The way we're able to make and release music so spontaneously, as it's being made, feeds my soul in a way I hadn't expected. I hope the fans are enjoying it as much as I am."

"I've always loved really well-written, great '80s pop, from Toto to Ambrosia, and I always just felt like no one gave it enough credit," Kelley explains. "This is me wanting to explore a different sound and pull from influences I've had for the longest time — but I didn't want to make an '80s sounding record, and then throw a bunch of country' insurance' on it. I almost feel like that would be an insult to the listener… I wanted to go all-in."