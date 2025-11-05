Ella Langley Reveals the One Thing She Can’t Live Without: ‘This Is One of My Joys in Life’

When Ella Langley isn’t belting out harmonies or setting the stage on fire, she’s scrolling through a beauty store’s website and adding to cart. The rising country star recently opened up that her go-to splurge, and something she simply can’t live without, is makeup. “This is one of my joys in life,” Langley confessed, and girl, same.

Ella Langley Does Retail Therapy at Ulta

In a recently posted “day in the life video,” the “Choosin’ Texas” singer shared that one of her favorite splurges is makeup. To be fair, she is a public figure, and makeup that will help her look her best all the time is a wise investment. Langley revealed that she’s also like us (only more talented, beautiful, and famous); she does a little bit of retail therapy when she’s having a “depressive day.” Her favorite stop? An Ulta beauty store.

Langley justified her splurges (although she didn’t need to, after all, it’s her hard-earned money that she’s spending), saying that it’s a reward for all the hours she spent working and she deserves to spend some of it: “This is one of my joys in life. I don’t know. I like doing makeup, bro. What am I working my ass off for, making all this s— if you can’t use a little bit of it?”

“You Can’t Take it With You”

After spending money on Ulta with her trusty bodyguard, John, who was the perfect and willing participant for when she was trying the different shades of glitter eyeliner and eyeshadow, Langley dropped some important life advice about how money isn’t what’s truly important; it’s the people around you.

She said, “You can’t take it with you. You know what you can take with you. People, that’s the only thing you can take with you to heaven when you go.”

The singer-songwriter who is currently on tour is about to wrap up her The Still Hungover Tour this week. She still has scheduled appearances at The BIG 98’s Friendsgiving in Nashville on November 10 and The Eastern in Atlanta on December 4. She will be back on the road next year for Eric Church’s Free The Machine Tour, Morgan Wallen’s Still The Problem Tour, and a performance at the Stagecoach Festival.