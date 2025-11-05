Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Megan Moroney Signals End of Blue Era as Fans Predict Third Album Announcement

Megan Moroney is signaling the dawn of a new era as she confirms her third studio album is nearly complete. Following the conclusion of her Am I Okay? Tour, the…

Jennifer Eggleston
Megan Moroney performs onstage during the Medallion Ceremony for the Class of 2025 at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Terry Wyatt / Stringer via Getty Images

Megan Moroney is signaling the dawn of a new era as she confirms her third studio album is nearly complete. Following the conclusion of her Am I Okay? Tour, the "Tennessee Orange" singer has released new singles and teased visual clues, leaving fans in full speculation mode about the next chapter, widely dubbed MM3.

Moroney revealed the album's progress, "On my end, it's done. But then it takes a lot. It's gotta get mixed, it's gotta get mastered, it takes a whole thing," she said, according to Whiskey Riff. "But I am happy that on my part, it's 100% done. On everyone else's part, if it was 80% done before, maybe it's 93%. That feels right."

The upcoming project is expected to feature a more optimistic, light-hearted tone while still reflecting Moroney's signature "Emo Cowgirl" persona. Her current singles — "You Had To Be There" with Kenny Chesney, "6 Months Later," and "Beautiful Things" — mirror that hopeful shift in sound and storytelling.

Although no official title or release date has been confirmed, fans are convinced the rollout has already begun. Easter-egg theories have taken over social media, with many linking recurring cloud imagery and the number nine to a possible title like Cloud 9. "Wait, hear me out… she used ☁️ twice in different captions, as well as ???? and some pretty cloud pics in photo dumps recently!" one fan posted.

Moroney's yellow outfits at pop-up events and ACM Awards appearances have only intensified speculation about a new color theme, possibly replacing the blue aesthetic of the Am I Okay? era. Some fans have gone so far as to say it's similar to the way Taylor Swift uses color and symbolism to announce new eras.

With Moroney's 2025 tour winding down, fans' anticipation grows around MM3's announcement. For now, the emoji and lyric previewing the metaphorical clouds are present, while fans await a signal of clear skies — hopefully in the form of MM3's official announcement.

InstagramMegan Moroney
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Kenny Rogers performs at the Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum's in the Ford Theater as part of his Artist-in-Residence on May 10, 2012 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicDefining a Generation: Country Songs That Ruled Their Decade From the 1970s to TodayYvette Dela Cruz
Todd Snider performs onstage at the 13th annual Americana Music Association Honors and Awards Show at the Ryman Auditorium
MusicFolk Singer Todd Snider Arrested for Alleged Assault of Hospital StaffYvette Dela Cruz
Jelly Roll performs on stage at the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Bridgestone Arena on October 7, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicJelly Roll on His Dramatic Weight Loss: ‘They’re Calling Me Veggie Roll’Yvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect