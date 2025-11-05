Megan Moroney Signals End of Blue Era as Fans Predict Third Album Announcement

Megan Moroney is signaling the dawn of a new era as she confirms her third studio album is nearly complete. Following the conclusion of her Am I Okay? Tour, the "Tennessee Orange" singer has released new singles and teased visual clues, leaving fans in full speculation mode about the next chapter, widely dubbed MM3.

Moroney revealed the album's progress, "On my end, it's done. But then it takes a lot. It's gotta get mixed, it's gotta get mastered, it takes a whole thing," she said, according to Whiskey Riff. "But I am happy that on my part, it's 100% done. On everyone else's part, if it was 80% done before, maybe it's 93%. That feels right."

The upcoming project is expected to feature a more optimistic, light-hearted tone while still reflecting Moroney's signature "Emo Cowgirl" persona. Her current singles — "You Had To Be There" with Kenny Chesney, "6 Months Later," and "Beautiful Things" — mirror that hopeful shift in sound and storytelling.

Although no official title or release date has been confirmed, fans are convinced the rollout has already begun. Easter-egg theories have taken over social media, with many linking recurring cloud imagery and the number nine to a possible title like Cloud 9. "Wait, hear me out… she used ☁️ twice in different captions, as well as ???? and some pretty cloud pics in photo dumps recently!" one fan posted.

Moroney's yellow outfits at pop-up events and ACM Awards appearances have only intensified speculation about a new color theme, possibly replacing the blue aesthetic of the Am I Okay? era. Some fans have gone so far as to say it's similar to the way Taylor Swift uses color and symbolism to announce new eras.