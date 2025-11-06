Lauren Daigle and Jordan Davis Set to Host 16th Annual CMA Country Christmas Special

Lauren Daigle and Jordan Davis will co-host the 16th annual CMA Country Christmas television special, airing on ABC Dec. 2. The holiday event will feature performances from Riley Green, Lady A, Little Big Town, Parker McCollum, Megan Moroney, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, and BeBe Winans.

Both Daigle and Davis will take the stage as performers in addition to hosting duties. The special was filmed Oct. 8 at Belmont University's Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville, in front of a live audience.

The program is executive produced by Robert Deaton, directed by Milton Sneed, and written by Jon Macks. This year's show includes several collaborative performances: Daigle joins forces with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Davis performs alongside Little Big Town, and Tedeschi and Trucks team up with BeBe Winans for a soulful holiday pairing.

Produced annually by the Country Music Association since 2010, the special has featured past hosts and performers such as Jennifer Nettles, Reba McEntire, Carrie Underwood, and Brad Paisley. Recent editions have featured memorable collaborations such as Ashley McBryde with Brittney Spencer and For King & Country with Carín León.

Megan Moroney's appearance follows her six CMA Award nominations at the upcoming Nov. 19 ceremony, where she ties with Ella Langley and host Lainey Wilson for the most nods of the year.

To build anticipation, the Country Music Association released a playlist featuring songs by the show's performers. Tracks include Moroney's “All I Want for Christmas is a Cowboy,” Riley Green's “Christmas To Me,” Lady A's “Little Saint Nick,” and Daigle's “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” along with selections from Little Big Town, BeBe & CeCe Winans, Susan Tedeschi, and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.