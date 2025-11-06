Backstage Country
This Day in Country History: November 6

Kristina Hall
Singer Miranda Lambert during the Stagecoach Country Music Festival held at the Empire Polo Field
Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Highlights for Nov. 6 included the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards in 2013, with big-name winners. Also on this day, country music artists entered the Music City Walk of Fame, country records received huge sales certifications, and country legend Hank Thompson sadly passed away.

Cultural Milestones

Alan Jackson, Kix Brooks, and Blake Shelton enjoyed cultural milestones on Nov. 6:

  • 2011: Alan Jackson and Kix Brooks were added to the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville. Reba McEntire and Lon Helton presented the inductees, along with plenty of quips and anecdotes that kept the audience entertained.
  • 2013: The CMA Awards ceremony saw George Strait win Entertainer of the Year, Miranda Lambert take home Female Vocalist of the Year, and Blake Shelton land Male Vocalist of the Year. Little Big Town got Vocal Group of the Year, and Florida Georgia Line won Vocal Duo of the Year.
  • 2016: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum closed Blake Shelton: Based on a True Story after more than five months. This honorary exhibit displayed items such as one of Shelton's first handwritten love songs and artifacts from his time as a coach on the TV show The Voice.

Notable Recordings and Performances

There are many ways to see success as a musician, with Nov. 6 witnessing these magical moments:

  • 2012: Miranda Lambert's "Over You" received a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America, alongside Kenny Chesney's "Come Over."
  • 2012: Country star turned pop star Taylor Swift performed for the switching on of the Christmas Lights at Westfield London. Swift performed her hit songs while wearing a festive red dress, perfect for the English holiday event.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From the death of an icon to the merging of record label giants, these were industry changes for Nov. 6:

  • 2003: Record labels Sony Music Entertainment and Bertelsmann (BMG), two of the world's biggest, merged to become Sony BMG. The two split in 2008 when Sony bought out BMG's investment, and both labels returned to independent operations.
  • 2007: The legendary Hank Thompson died at the age of 82. Thompson had over 30 top-10 hits on the Billboard country chart, including songs such as “Waiting in the Lobby of Your Heart" and "The Wild Side of Life," and numerous top-20 hits. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1989.

Fans are always excited to see who wins at the CMA Awards, and in 2013, with names from George Strait to Miranda Lambert taking home the big awards, they weren't disappointed. Miranda Lambert also enjoyed a record certification on Nov. 6, and Taylor Swift had the honor of switching on the Westfield Christmas lights in London, England.

Kristina HallWriter
