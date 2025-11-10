Rare Comic Book Worth Millions Found In Attic

The family is amazed by the unexpected find. Heritage Auctions says: “Three Northern California brothers taking stock of their late mother’s belongings in their family home during the holiday season last year discovered she had for decades held onto a cache of old comic books, tucked away in an attic beneath layers of brittle faded newspapers and cobwebs. Six treasured comics, kept since she and her brother bought them between the Great Depression and the looming World War II, will likely result in a life-changing windfall at Heritage’s Comic Books Signature Auction — and could include the world’s most valuable comic book.”