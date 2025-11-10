Backstage Country
Rare Comic Book Worth Millions Found In Attic

A family in Northern California recently discovered a rare Superman comic in their late mother’s attic. The comic is expected to fetch over $6 million when auctioned off. The family is amazed by the…

A family in Northern California recently discovered a rare Superman comic in their late mother's attic. The comic is expected to fetch over $6 million when auctioned off.

The family is amazed by the unexpected find. Heritage Auctions says: “Three Northern California brothers taking stock of their late mother’s belongings in their family home during the holiday season last year discovered she had for decades held onto a cache of old comic books, tucked away in an attic beneath layers of brittle faded newspapers and cobwebs. Six treasured comics, kept since she and her brother bought them between the Great Depression and the looming World War II, will likely result in a life-changing windfall at Heritage’s Comic Books Signature Auction — and could include the world’s most valuable comic book.”

Now that you have read this story, get into the attic and find your treasure!

Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
