Gavin Adcock Talks Music And More
According to Gavin's website, the former Georgia Southern University football player, Gavin, grew up working on his family's cattle farm and dreamed of riding bulls in the PBR. He started writing songs in high school, but it wasn’t until the spring of 2021, when Adcock tore his knee playing football, that he used his healing time to record and release his first original single.
Since then, Gavin has collectively amassed more than 1.5 BILLION global streams across singles, including the fan-favorite, RIAA PLATINUM-certified, “A Cigarette,” GOLD-certified songs “Run Your Mouth,” “Deep End,” “Four Leaf Clover,” and more.
Gavin is part of our Stars and Guitars show on November 13th. We had Gavin join us on the Tanner in the Morning show. Check out the audio below.