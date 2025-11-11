Gavin Adcock Talks Music And More

Backstage Country
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Gavin Adcock performs on the Chevy Riverfront stage during day one of CMA Fest 2025 at Riverfront Park on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Gavin Adcock, dubbed by Billboard as "one of country music’s most buzzed-about artists,” is a Georgia native, born and raised in Watkinsville.

According to Gavin's website, the former Georgia Southern University football player, Gavin, grew up working on his family's cattle farm and dreamed of riding bulls in the PBR. He started writing songs in high school, but it wasn’t until the spring of 2021, when Adcock tore his knee playing football, that he used his healing time to record and release his first original single.

Since then, Gavin has collectively amassed more than 1.5 BILLION global streams across singles, including the fan-favorite, RIAA PLATINUM-certified, “A Cigarette,” GOLD-certified songs “Run Your Mouth,” “Deep End,” “Four Leaf Clover,” and more. 

Gavin is part of our Stars and Guitars show on November 13th. We had Gavin join us on the Tanner in the Morning show. Check out the audio below.

Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
