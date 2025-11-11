Jackson Dean Talks With The Tanner In The Morning Show
His radio single “Heavens To Betsy” is currently Top 10-and-climbing. We had a chance to spend some time with Jackson Dean on Country 103.7.
The song has clearly resonated with fans, quickly becoming the singer/songwriter’s live show standout after the track’s original release on his 2023 Live at the Ryman album.
Jackson Dean's “Turn On The Lights” is currently being used for T-Mobile’s Friday Night 5G Lights 2025 competition. He is gearing up to bring his headlining On The Back Of My Dreams World Tour to Australia and New Zealand this fall.
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.