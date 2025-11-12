John Berry Releases Live Album From Country Music Cruise Performance

John Berry has announced the arrival of a new live album, John Berry: Live From The Country Music Cruise, which captures the high-energy performances of his shows on the Country Music Cruise. The collection comprises 14 tracks that convey the passion, energy, and intimacy for which John Berry's music is known, allowing fans to feel they are literally in the front row at sea.

Berry describes the Country Music Cruise as a one-of-a-kind celebration of country music, where fans and artists come together in a nearly nonstop musical environment. "The Country Music Cruise is a one-of-a-kind experience for us all, and this album captures it," shares Berry. "From the moment everyone steps on the ship, there's live music. It's almost 24/7, and it's an absolute blast!"

He continues, "We are all simply fans together. You never know who will be in the audience, either. There's nothing like it, and I believe you can tell with this album. So, if you'd never been on a Country Music Cruise....what are you waiting for!?"

The new record highlights the authenticity and connection Berry has cultivated over his nearly three-decade career. "After twenty-nine years, I'm so grateful to share this music with fans returning year after year," Berry says.

Live From The Country Music Cruise features favorites such as "You And Only You," "She's Taking A Shine," "Kiss Me In The Car," "Your Love Amazes Me," and "Annie's Song" featuring Jimmy Fortune. The full tracklist also includes "I Think About It All The Time" and "Standing On The Edge Of Goodbye," both celebrating their 30th anniversaries this year.

The Country Music Cruise, launched in 2014, sells out annually and hosts over 100 live performances, jam sessions, artist Q&As, and fan interactions. It partners with the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to create a premier event for country fans.