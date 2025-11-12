Turnpike Troubadours Adds Nine Shows to Wild America Tour Through June 2026

The Turnpike Troubadours have announced an expanded Wild America Tour, extending into 2026 and adding a slate of new U.S. shows in major cities, including Fort Worth, Philadelphia, Boston, Boise, New York, and more. The nine additional dates begin with back-to-back performances at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth on Jan. 30–31 and conclude June 6 at The Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

The 2026 schedule includes Jan. 30–31 for Fort Worth, Feb. 5 in Philadelphia, Feb. 6 in Uncasville, Feb. 7 in Boston, Feb. 19 in Minneapolis, Feb. 20 in Des Moines, Feb. 21 in Park City, March 27–28 in West Valley City and Boise, Apr. 11 in Stillwater, June 5 in New York, June 6 in Asbury Park, June 25–27 in Pendleton, and Aug. 22 in Lincoln. February stops feature The Met Philadelphia, Mohegan Sun Arena, and MGM Music Hall at Fenway Park.

Openers across the extended run include Robert Earl Keen, Charles Wesley Godwin, Lucero, and Buffalo Traffic Jam, with Billy Bob's two-night run awaiting opener announcements. March shows include Salt Lake City's Maverik Center and Boise's ExtraMile Arena, where Charles Wesley Godwin and Buffalo Traffic Jam will appear. The band will co-headline two Boys From Oklahoma shows with Cross Canadian Ragweed in Stillwater on Apr. 11 and Lincoln on Aug. 22.

Frontman Evan Felker leads the group, with Kyle Nix on fiddle and RC Edwards on bass, both contributing to songwriting and live arrangements. The band's acclaimed 2025 album, The Price of Admission, produced by Shooter Jennings, earned high praise and achieved top positions on iTunes and Billboard Digital Albums. Collaborations with Ketch Secor, Dave Simonett, and John Fullbright feature across the project.

Turnpike Troubadours' 2025 expansion included the Boys From Oklahoma series and festival appearances alongside Zach Bryan at BST Hyde Park and Golden Gate Park. The group's career continues to rise with more than 2.2 billion global streams, 1.7 million equivalent units sold, and induction into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.