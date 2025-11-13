Carly Pearce Previews Unreleased Track With Social Media Tease

Carly Pearce is getting ready to start a new musical chapter, as an upcoming song yet to be named kicks off her next creative era. The GRAMMY Award-winning artist released teaser images featuring a theater stage setup that suggests an intimate theme of reflection and sacrifice. In one of the visuals, a piece of text asks, 'what would you sacrifice to keep a dream alive?' This implies that the next project will be about ambition and resilience, sacrifice, and the cost of success.

Fans can now pre-save the song, although its title and release date have not been announced. Early glimpses into the creative process reveal a studio session and a brief instrumental snippet. The sound is inclined towards an acoustic, roots-based setup that fits the musical style Pearce has indicated for her upcoming fifth album.

The previous album by Pearce, hummingbird, came out in June 2024 and was a major stylistic shift toward a more stripped-back, organic sound. It had notable collaborations, from Chris Stapleton on “we don't fight anymore,” to the ballad “truck on fire,” but each had that raw storytelling and emotional clarity that Pearce is known for. The new single seems ready to further develop those sensibilities and act as a bridge between the reflective spirit of hummingbird and the evolution of her artistry to come.