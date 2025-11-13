This Day in Country History: November 13

In years past, the 2019 CMA Awards were a highlight of Nov. 13, with winners including Garth Brooks, Luke Combs, and Kacey Musgraves. Tim McGraw held a heartwarming free concert at Camp Pendleton in California, and Kane Brown had his first concert in 2015 on this day in country music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From the CMA Awards to the launch of Shania Twain's TV show, these were milestones for Nov. 13:

Shania Twain helped launch a reality TV show called Real Country. This eight-part show featured judges Jake Owen and Travis Tritt, with special appearances from artists such as Wynonna Judd, Trace Adkins, and Willie Nelson. 2019: The 53 third annual CMA Awards were held at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Garth Brooks won Entertainer of the Year, Kacey Musgraves took home Female Vocalist of the Year, and Luke Combs snagged Male Vocalist of the Year. Old Dominion won Vocal Group of the Year, and Blake Shelton's "God's Country" won Single of the Year. Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, and Dolly Parton hosted the awards show.

Cultural Milestones

A free concert and a book release happened on Nov. 13:

Tim McGraw held a free concert at Camp Pendleton U.S. Marine Corps Base, located about 82 miles south of Los Angeles, California. This was part of McGraw's Tour for the Troops and a benefit for the Tug McGraw Foundation. 2012: Willie Nelson's memoir, Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die, was released. The book featured stories told by Nelson, his friends, and family, as well as original artwork by Nelson's son, Micha.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Kane Brown and Darryl Worley had notable performances on this day:

The "Thank God" singer and the 2024 Country Champion Award winner Kane Brown held his first concert in Darlington, South Carolina. Since then, Brown has frequently sold out large venues around the world. 2016: Darryl Worley sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" before a Tennessee Titans vs. Green Bay Packers game at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A death and a hospitalization occurred on Nov. 13:

The multi-talented Leon Russell died at the age of 74. Russell was a piano player and songwriter who penned "Delta Lady," performed by Joe Cocker, as well as his own hits, including "This Masquerade" and "Tight Rope." His track "A Song for You" was recorded by numerous artists, including Willie Nelson, Amy Winehouse, and Ray Charles. 2017: CMA Musician of the Year and legendary songwriter Mac McAnally was hospitalized after a heart attack in Los Angeles, California. Not only is McAnally known for writing songs for musicians such as Kenny Chesney, Sawyer Brown, and Alabama, but he was also a member of the late Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band.