Chris Stapleton’s Music Video for ‘White Horse’ Features This Marvel Actor

If you were thinking Chris Stapleton’s “White Horse” was just another country video with guitars, cowboy hats, and open roads, you’re wrong (in the best way possible). Country rocker Stapleton just dropped the official music video for the lead single from his fifth studio album, Higher, and the video opened with an unexpected guest wearing a white cowboy hat, lighting a cigarette, and giving full-on swagger. That guest is none other than Josh Brolin, yes, the purple Titan himself.

Music Video for Chris Stapleton’s 'White Horse' Featuring Other Stars

Shot in Texas, the video features Brolin as the sheriff and Mae McKagan and Tommy Martinez as a couple a la Bonnie and Clyde who are on the run after robbing a bank. Seems fitting since the song’s first verse goes, “This love is gettin' kind of dangerous / Feels like it's a loaded gun / My-my, it's turning like a cloud of dust.”

Stapleton and his wife, Morgane, also appear in the video.

Directed by Running Bear Films, Stephen Kinigopoulos and Alexa Stone explained the video’s concept (via Country Now), “Listening to ‘White Horse’ over and over again, we visualized a couple on the run and wanted to add some complexity with the parental sheriff relationship between Mae and Josh’s characters. What was just going to be an action-packed love story, also became a story about letting go and trust.”

Lone Ranger Movie Connection

The music video’s Western setting isn’t coincidental. Stapleton once said in an interview that he wrote the song 12 years ago with Dan Wilson. The songwriters found out that the people behind Johnny Depp and Armie Hammer’s 2013 Lone Ranger movie were looking for songs to be added to the film’s soundtrack. They had no idea what the movie was going to be about; they were only given the title. So, they just wrote a song with electric guitar riffs and what they imagined a track for the film might sound like.

The song did not make the movie, but still peaked at No. 2 on the Country Airplay chart, was nominated and won the Grammy Award for Best Country Solo Performance and Country Song during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, and won Single and Song of the Year at the 58th CMA Awards.

Check out the music video below, which has already racked up nearly 300k views.