Morgan Wallen and Eric Church to Launch ‘Field & Stream TV’

Country music titans Morgan Wallen and Eric Church are officially teaming up to launch Field & Stream TV after acquiring the outdoors brand Field & Stream last year. With Wallen and Church, we can expect programming curated by guys who believe the perfect day involves music, fishing, and spending time in the great outdoors.

Morgan Wallen and Eric Church’s New Business Venture

Church said of the venture (via Whiskey Riff), “I can remember my grandfather kept a few of his favorite Field & Stream magazines on the dash of his truck. That truck took us on hundreds of outdoor adventures, and I all but memorized every story and every picture on every page. They were my Bible.”

He added, “It is the honor of my life to make sure that legacy carries on. It is both this responsibility to an American Icon and also to a young boy in his papaw’s truck that will be the compass that guides our steps.”

Aside from the magazine, the brand also has a wide variety of merch from hunting and fishing equipment and apparel.

Rebranded Channel

The rebranded channel, which will be available soon on several smart TV streaming platforms, will feature new content and original series. Field & Stream president Doug McNamee said, “We’re thrilled to partner with the Outdoor America team to launch Field & Stream TV with a powerful and immediate distribution footprint. This partnership allows us to tell more stories that celebrate life outdoors—through new, exclusive programming and an unmatched ability to reach audiences and sponsors across every channel. It’s a defining step in Field & Stream’s continued evolution.”