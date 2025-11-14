Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan Cover Golden Girls Theme Song on TikTok

Backstage Country
Jennifer Eggleston
L-R) Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan perform onstage for CMT Giants: Alabama at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on January 17, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

Recently, Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan sparked nostalgia on TikTok when they took the stage to perform the theme song of The Golden Girls: "Thank You for Being a Friend." They performed the song during the Grits and Glamour Tour, which travels across America and is a nod to their long friendship, confidence, and longevity in country music.

Fans flooded the comments section with love for the unexpected musical moment. “The song collab we didn't know we needed,” wrote one enthusiastic viewer, while others praised the duo with comments like “queens” and “Love these ladies!”

The video captures the easy camaraderie that has long defined the pair's creative relationship. The partnership has existed for over 10 years, highlighted by the 2013 album Dos Divas, whose contents include both solo tracks and duets that fuse old and new elements of the genre, showcasing the duo's unique harmonies.

As their Grits and Glamour Tour continues across North America, Tillis and Morgan underscore the longevity of their careers and their multigenerational appeal. Their collaborations have netted them 28 top 10 hits, 12 number-one songs, multiple GRAMMY and CMA Awards, and more than 18 million albums sold. From small honky-tonks to the Broadway stage, they have an indefinable chemistry that keeps fans of all ages coming back for more.

The TikTok video titled “Living in gratitude!” resonated with its viewers due to its blend of pop-culture nostalgia and country storytelling and genuinely drew its viewers in. Viewers deemed the moment fun, genuine, and surprisingly emotional, reminding them why both artists have remained important figures in the genre.

When not on the road with their current tour, Tillis and Morgan continue to share the stage during their Merry Gritsmas Christmas Tour so that audience members can experience their music and message of friendship all year long.

Lorrie MorganPam Tillis
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
