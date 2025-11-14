The Most Common Dream
All of us have had the experience of waking up after a bad dream in a cold sweat. Most of our dreams involve people we know. Some are just strangers, but many of the dreams are common to many people.
The gazetaexpress breaks down what these dreams may mean.
The 13 Most Common Dreams …According to a new survey by Netflix
Falling – 53%
Unable to run – 42%
Partner cheating – 22%
Someone dying – 21%
Teeth falling out – 21%
Snogging a celebrity – 20%
Exam you haven't revised for – 19%
Flying – 18%
Friends/family being mean – 16%
Being late – 15%
Finding money – 14%
Unable to find the toilet – 12%
Naked in public – 12%
