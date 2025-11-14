Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

The Most Common Dream

All of us have had the experience of waking up after a bad dream in a cold sweat. Most of our dreams involve people we know. Some are just strangers,…

Rob Tanner
Having A “Lazy Day” Might Actually Make You More Productive

PeopleImages/ Getty Images

PeopleImages/ Getty Images

All of us have had the experience of waking up after a bad dream in a cold sweat. Most of our dreams involve people we know. Some are just strangers, but many of the dreams are common to many people.

The gazetaexpress breaks down what these dreams may mean.

The 13 Most Common Dreams …According to a new survey by Netflix

Falling – 53%

Unable to run – 42%

Partner cheating – 22%

Someone dying – 21%

Teeth falling out – 21% 

Snogging a celebrity – 20%

Exam you haven't revised for – 19%

Flying – 18%

Friends/family being mean – 16%

Being late – 15%

Finding money – 14%

Unable to find the toilet – 12%

Naked in public – 12%

Which one of these is the most common among the members of the Tanner in the Morning show? Check out the audio below.

Commondream
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets pitches against the San Francisco Giants during their game at Citi Field
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: November 14Michael Garaventa
Look for it in Christmas markets in Vienna
Human Interest3 (Relatively) Easy DIY Ugly Christmas Sweaters You Can Make
Ferrara Cane Opener by BRACH-S
Human InterestBrach’s Unwraps a Sweet Solution: The First-Ever Candy Cane OpenerTim Staskiewicz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect