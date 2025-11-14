What Would You Do Wednesday, He’s Married To My Boss

I go to karaoke every Tuesday night with my friends. Two weeks ago, a guy started chatting with me. He didn't sing. He seemed fairly nice. We exchanged numbers and started texting. We've had two great dates. We won't be having another date because he is married. Not only is he married, he's married to one of my bosses. I was on Facebook when her picture appeared in the People You May Know Row. I clicked on her profile and went through several pictures before coming to one of her and her husband. He was not wearing his wedding ring when I met him. I told my best friend about this. She says I should ghost him since he doesn't know where I work or where I live. We are not friends on social media either. My sister says I should tell my boss and come clean. What would you do if you were me?