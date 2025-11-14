Backstage Country
What Would You Do Wednesday, He's Married To My Boss

Rob Tanner
2 Easy Ways You Can Get People To Listen
Every Wednesday, we tackle a relationship problem. Or should I say our listeners do? Here is what the issue was this week.

I go to karaoke every Tuesday night with my friends. Two weeks ago, a guy started chatting with me. He didn't sing. He seemed fairly nice. We exchanged numbers and started texting. We've had two great dates. We won't be having another date because he is married. Not only is he married, he's married to one of my bosses. I was on Facebook when her picture appeared in the People You May Know Row. I clicked on her profile and went through several pictures before coming to one of her and her husband. He was not wearing his wedding ring when I met him. I told my best friend about this. She says I should ghost him since he doesn't know where I work or where I live. We are not friends on social media either. My sister says I should tell my boss and come clean. What would you do if you were me?

Check out the audio below.

marriedWhat Would You Do Wednesday
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
