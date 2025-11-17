Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Posting This Too Much Can Lose You Friends

We love to share our lives on social media, but doing this too often can lose you friends. I would have to agree. A study by the University of Birmingham…

Rob Tanner
Facebook,Instagram And WhatsApp Experience Global Outage

In this photo illustration, the Facebook and Instagram apps are seen on the screen of an iPhone on October 04, 2021 in San Anselmo, California. Social media applications Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are experiencing a global outage that started before 9 a.m. (P.S.T.) on Monday morning.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

We love to share our lives on social media, but doing this too often can lose you friends. I would have to agree.

A study by the University of Birmingham reveals that people who post excessive photos on Facebook risk losing friends.

Researcher David Houghton tells the Daily Mail, ''Our research found those who frequently post photographs on Facebook risk damaging real-life relationships. This is because people, other than very close friends and relatives, do not seem to relate well to those who constantly share photos of themselves. It is worth remembering that the information we post to our “friends” on Facebook actually gets viewed by lots of different categories of people, partners, friends, family, colleagues, and acquaintances, and each group seems to take a different view of the information shared.''

Go easy on the photos and keep lots of friends.

photopost
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
airplane departure
Human InterestThe Best Days to Fly in 2025: When to Book for Cheaper Holiday FlightsTim Staskiewicz
QDOBA
Human InterestQDOBA Turkey Trot Challenge Offers Free BurritosTim Staskiewicz
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 27: GameStop store signage is seen on January 27, 2021 in New York City. Stock shares of videogame retailer GameStop Corp has increased 700% in the past two weeks due to amateur investors. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Human InterestGameStop Will Let You Trade In Anything – Well, Almost – On Dec. 6
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect