Posting This Too Much Can Lose You Friends

We love to share our lives on social media, but doing this too often can lose you friends. I would have to agree.

Researcher David Houghton tells the Daily Mail, ''Our research found those who frequently post photographs on Facebook risk damaging real-life relationships. This is because people, other than very close friends and relatives, do not seem to relate well to those who constantly share photos of themselves. It is worth remembering that the information we post to our “friends” on Facebook actually gets viewed by lots of different categories of people, partners, friends, family, colleagues, and acquaintances, and each group seems to take a different view of the information shared.''