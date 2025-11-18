Country Thunder 2026 Headliners Announced: Lainey Wilson, Zach Top, and More

Country Thunder is coming in hot in 2026 for its 30th year. The Arizona festival has officially dropped its headliners and the roster is going to make every country music fan check their bank account to see if they can afford it.

Country Thunder 2026 Headliners

In an Instagram post, Country Thunder didn’t just announce its headliners for the April 9-12 festival. They also launched a social media contest for fans to win a pair of Platinum Experience tickets.

The caption reads, “Come party with Gavin Adcock, Lainey Wilson, Zach Top, Brooks & Dunn, and more, April 9-12 and score a pair of Platinum Experience tickets to the country music event of the year!”

For fans wanting to score the tickets, the mechanics are quite easy. First, follow Country Thunder (@countrythunder) and Country Thunder Arizona’s (@countrythunder.arizona) Instagram page. Second, like the post announcing the headliners and the contest. Last, tag the person you’d go to the festival with.

The contest will close at 11:59pm MST on Friday, November 21, 2025. The winners will be contacted by DM from the organizer’s official account after the contest closes.

The festival organizer also announced that fans can secure their tickets as early as now by paying a $20 down payment and that installment payments can be made monthly.

Other Performers

Aside from the headliners, the festival will also feature Annie Bosko, Austin Snell, Billy Dean & Collin Raye, Dasha, George Birge, Ian Munsick, Jackson Dean, Jay Webb, Lanie Gardner, Lauren Watkins, Logan Layman, Lonestar, Scotty McCreery, The Wilder Blue, and Waylon Wyatt, among others.

Dean told Country Now, “I’m excited to be back with my Country Thunder family next year. We’ve had the pleasure of playing Country Thunder AZ a few times, and it keeps getting better. Can’t wait to party with everyone in the desert real soon!”