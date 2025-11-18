Dylan Scott Records Father’s Christmas Song With Son in Three-Generation Track

Dylan Scott has unveiled a deeply personal holiday song, "Two Christmas Trees," connecting three generations of his family through music. The track, written decades ago by Scott's father, Scotty Robinson, comes to life this season with new vocals from Scott and his young son, Beckett.

"My dad wrote a Christmas song years before I was even born — one I've listened to my whole life," said Scott. "This year, I surprised him by recording it and adding my son, Beckett, to the track. Three generations together on one very special Christmas song."

The emotional lyrics in the chorus of the song depict a child's experience for one holiday, as he shuttles himself between two homes: "Leave my bike at Daddy's he wants to see me ride/ Leave my train at Mama's so I can play inside/ I know this sounds confusing, but it's really not to me/ Santa I've got two Christmas trees." Even if Scott was never a product of a divorced home, he revisits the song his father wrote while changing its context to introduce a father-son lens that creates a multi-generational narrative with music.

Fans have responded with emotion, sharing personal reflections online. "As a girl who grew up with 2 Christmas trees and just lost her dad a year ago, this definitely pulled the heartstrings. I love it so much," one user wrote. Another added, "Coming from a 2 Christmas tree household and now raising a little boy who has to go between homes… this one really hit hard."