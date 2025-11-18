Nate Smith Teams With Tyler Hubbard on New Single ‘After Midnight’

Nate Smith has teamed up with Tyler Hubbard for a high-energy collaboration on their new single “After Midnight,” released through Sony Music Nashville. The track marks the first time the two artists have worked together, combining Smith's powerhouse vocals with Hubbard's signature upbeat delivery in a feel-good anthem built for late nights and live crowds.

Co-written by Tyler Hubbard, producer Casey Brown, and Corey Crowder, “After Midnight” showcases a seamless blend of campfire sing-along warmth and arena-sized energy. The song opens with vivid images of tailgates, headlights, and dancing under the stars, then launches into an explosive chorus that captures the spirit of a night that truly begins after midnight. Hubbard also served as producer, helping shape the track's dynamic sound and driving guitar-led outro.

“Having a song with Tyler Hubbard is bucket list for me since I have always been a huge fan of his voice, energy, and songwriting,” Nate says. “When I first heard ‘After Midnight,' I was immediately hooked because it embodies everything I love in a song, and it's just so freakin' fun. I can't wait for the world to hear it!”

“I'm so excited and honored to be featured on this song,” Tyler says. “I love Nate, and getting to work with him has made me love him even more. He's as good as they come, and this song is a good-time anthem that I can't wait to live out and play live. I hope the world has as much fun jamming to this one as we did making it.”