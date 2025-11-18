Who You Should Have Unfriended On National Unfriending Day
A topical survey reveals that only 25% of your Facebook friends are actual friends. According to Metro UK, the rest are people you went to school with and people you met and friended while drunk, then never saw again. Many of you have friends you kinda hate!
Welcome to National Unfriend Day. It’s time to get rid of the excess. And here are some easy steps for deciding who gets to stay and who goes. Just ask yourself the following questions:
Metro UK says you should unfriend someone if they ...
Post spoilers about your favorite movies and TV shows
Post smug pictures about their wonderful, charmed life
Continually post status updates
Are they forever copy-and-pasting chain statuses?
Do they send you constant Candy Crush requests?
Do they overshare?
I think some of us just accept a lot of friends to say we have a lot of friends. Ok I might be guilty of that too!