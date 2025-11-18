Backstage Country
Who You Should Have Unfriended On National Unfriending Day

A topical survey reveals that only 25% of your Facebook friends are actual friends. According to Metro UK, the rest are people you went to school with and people you…

Rob Tanner

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 03: A person holds an iPhone displaying the Facebook app logo in front of a computer screen showing the facebook login page on August 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Getty Images

A topical survey reveals that only 25% of your Facebook friends are actual friends. According to Metro UK, the rest are people you went to school with and people you met and friended while drunk, then never saw again. Many of you have friends you kinda hate!

Welcome to National Unfriend Day. It’s time to get rid of the excess. And here are some easy steps for deciding who gets to stay and who goes. Just ask yourself the following questions:

Metro UK says you should unfriend someone if they ...

Post spoilers about your favorite movies and TV shows

Post smug pictures about their wonderful, charmed life

Continually post status updates

Are they forever copy-and-pasting chain statuses?

Do they send you constant Candy Crush requests?

Do they overshare?

I think some of us just accept a lot of friends to say we have a lot of friends. Ok I might be guilty of that too!

Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
