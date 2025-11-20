This Day in Country History: November 20

From the 2016 American Music Awards to the 2019 GRAMMYs and the 2024 Country Music Association Awards, country music has had big nights and winners on Nov. 20. Also on this date, Loretta Lynn received a medal for her commitment to preserving country music culture, and songwriter Sarah Buxton got married.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

There were big winners at the AMAs and CMA Awards:

Country music artists who won at the AMAs included Carrie Underwood for Favorite Country Female Artist, Blake Shelton as Favorite Country Male Artist, and Florida Georgia Line for Favorite Country Group or Duo. Carrie Underwood's album Storyteller won Favorite Country Album, and Tim McGraw's "Humble and Kind" won Favorite Country Song. 2024: The 58th Annual CMA Awards took place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Morgan Wallen won Entertainer of the Year, and Female Vocalist of the Year went to Lainey Wilson. Chris Stapleton won big at these awards, taking home Male Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Single of the Year for "White Horse." New Artist of the Year went to Megan Moroney, and Old Dominion won Vocal Group of the Year.

Cultural Milestones

From an honorary medal to a holiday benefit, these were cultural milestones for Nov. 20:

The legendary Loretta Lynn received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President Barack Obama at the White House. Civilians receive this honor for their commitment to science, culture, world peace, and the arts. Lynn was awarded this medal for her songwriting skills, which helped shape women's roles in music. 2017: Hunter Hayes, Brett Young, and John Berry were the headliners for the Christmas 4 Kids benefit concert held at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Proceeds from this benefit went to the Christmas 4 Kids organization, which helps give local kids a shopping spree and Christmas experience.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Interesting performances and awards for Nov. 20, included:

Lukas Nelson and his band, the Promise of the Real, performed at the Viper Room in Los Angeles, California. The band played songs from their new album, Promise of the Real. 2019: Country music artists who won at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards included Tanya Tucker for Best Country Album, Dan + Shay for Best Country Duo/Group Performance, and Willie Nelson for Best Country Solo Performance.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A tour bus accident and a wedding occurred on this day:

Miley Cyrus's tour bus overturned, killing the driver. The 16-year-old Cyrus was not on the bus at the time, and other passengers escaped injury. 2010: Songwriter Sarah Buxton married her sweetheart, Tom Bukovac, at the Cannery Ballroom in Nashville. Buxton is known for writing "Stupid Boy," recorded by Keith Urban.