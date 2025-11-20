What Would You Do Wednesday Money For Christmas

Some of my family members lashed out at me during our family dinner last night. We were talking about what to get each other for Christmas when I said I want money. My sisters and brothers frowned upon my request. I told them I don't need gift cards or junk for the kids. I need money. Times are tough and I need to put food on my table. They said asking for cash as a gift is wrong and tacky. What do you think? Is it wrong to ask for money as a gift? They said it’s like a handout