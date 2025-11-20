Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

What Would You Do Wednesday Money For Christmas

Every Wednesday, we let our amazing listeners help solve someone’s relationship problem. This week, we have a Christmas gift problem. Some of my family members lashed out at me during…

Rob Tanner
blurred background city street with Christmas illuminations.
Royalty Free via Getty Images

Every Wednesday, we let our amazing listeners help solve someone's relationship problem. This week, we have a Christmas gift problem.

Some of my family members lashed out at me during our family dinner last night. We were talking about what to get each other for Christmas when I said I want money. My sisters and brothers frowned upon my request.  I told them I don't need gift cards or junk for the kids.  I need money.  Times are tough and I need to put food on my table. They said asking for cash as a gift is wrong and tacky.  What do you think?  Is it wrong to ask for money as a gift? They said it’s like a handout

What would you do? Hear the suggestions below.

ChristmasMoney
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
Thanksgiving 2025 is upon us, and it's time to get that Thanksgiving turkey ready, mash up those potatoes and enjoy time with loved ones.
Human InterestNorth Carolina’s Average Cost of a Thanksgiving TurkeyAnne Erickson
CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 05: Michael Jordan, NBA Hall of Famer and co-owner of 23XI Racing listens to the race on pit road during the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 05, 2025 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
SportsMichael Jordan Gives $10M to Wilmington Hospital in Honor of His Mother
Black Friday
Human InterestInflation Still Looms Large as Americans Gear Up for Black Friday 2025Tim Staskiewicz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect