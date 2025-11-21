Backstage Country
A New Stupid World Record

Rob Tanner
Sand Castle Builders Seek New World Record

DUISBURG, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 01: A representative from the Guinness Book of World Records Jack Brockba stands next to the Sandburg sandcastle on September 1, 2017 in Duisburg, Germany.

Maja Hitij / Staff

Seems like just about anything can be attempted to set a world record. My late grandfather was at one time a Guinness World Record holder for being the oldest person to skydive solo. He did it at 92 years of age. The record has since been broken, but it is very cool to have a family member doing something so awesome.

He wanted me to sky dive with him and set a new record for a grandson and grandfather tandem jump. I told him sorry, i love you dearly, but no way!

Now this new world record is pretty stupid and possibly dangerous.

Guinness World Records says Martin Ströby, of Sweden, recently broke a world record by fitting 81 matches up his nose. He beat the previous record of 68 matches. Martin's kids now see him as a cool dad. I guess a congratulations goes to Martin?

Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
