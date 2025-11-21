A New Stupid World Record
Seems like just about anything can be attempted to set a world record. My late grandfather was at one time a Guinness World Record holder for being the oldest person…
Seems like just about anything can be attempted to set a world record. My late grandfather was at one time a Guinness World Record holder for being the oldest person to skydive solo. He did it at 92 years of age. The record has since been broken, but it is very cool to have a family member doing something so awesome.
He wanted me to sky dive with him and set a new record for a grandson and grandfather tandem jump. I told him sorry, i love you dearly, but no way!
Now this new world record is pretty stupid and possibly dangerous.
Guinness World Records says Martin Ströby, of Sweden, recently broke a world record by fitting 81 matches up his nose. He beat the previous record of 68 matches. Martin's kids now see him as a cool dad. I guess a congratulations goes to Martin?