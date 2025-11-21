Zach Top Accepts His CMA Award With a Beer in Hand

Zach Top just won New Artist of the Year at the 2025 CMA Awards, accepting his trophy in the most Zach Top way possible: with a beer in his hand like it was part of the dress code.

And it was the most on-brand acceptance moment that will go down in CMA history.

Acceptance Speech

Top, who was up against Ella Langley, Shaboozey, Stephen Wilson Jr., and Tucker Wetmore, started his acceptance speech by addressing the beer in his hand: “Thank you very, very much. I can't remember if I was supposed to put my beer down first or not, but here it is now. I'm so thankful to be included in a category with a bunch of other great artists that have had phenomenal years. I'm thankful to be here.”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Zach Top accepts the New Artist of the Year Award onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

He also thanked God for giving him the talent to sing and play, and his parents for "realizing that I was never gonna be a professional cowboy or a baseball player, so maybe the closest I could get was to sing about cowboys,” per People.

'I Don’t Know If It Was the Classiest Look'

One of the highlights of the awards show was Top winning New Artist of the Year, his first. The Washington native also stepped up to the CMA stage as a performer for the first time. After winning the award, Top said in an interview that he would probably celebrate with beer: “I mean, I brought a beer on stage for my acceptance speech, so it’s going to involve a lot of beer, probably.”